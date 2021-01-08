U.S. President Donald Trump has been permanently banned from Twitter.

The social media platform announced the move Friday afternoon citing “risk of further incitement of violence.”

He was locked out of his Twitter account for 12 hours on Wednesday after a violent mob loyal to him stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump posted a video calling them “very special” people and saying he loved them.

A Capitol Police officer and four other people died in the incident.