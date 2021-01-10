Loblaws Incorporated says a Real Canadian Superstore employee has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Duncan store.

Loblaws Incorporated didn’t say when the employee tested positive, only that the employee last worked January 2nd.

Cowichan Tribes has announced that 39 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first nation.

A shelter-in-place order has been issued and will be in effect until, at least January 22nd.

If you’ve been in contact with someone with COVID-19 or have symptoms associated with the virus, call 1-844-901-8442.