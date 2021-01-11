A fire close to an elementary school in North Cowichan has forced the cancellation of classes at the school today.

District 79 says smoke filled the hallways and classrooms of Drinkwater Elementary early this morning.

The fire was quickly extinguished by North Cowichan firefighters, but it was recommended that classes be canceled while the smoke was cleared from the school.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the fire department and the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP