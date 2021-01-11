More COVID-19 exposures are being reported at schools in the Cowichan Valley School District.

Cowichan Secondary School has sent a letter to parents advising that someone there has tested positive for coronavirus, and is now isolating at home while being monitored by staff from Island Health.

The dates of potential exposure were January 5th, 6th, and 7th.

Contact tracing is underway and parents of students affected will be contacted directly.

Quamichan School is also reporting an exposure, this one on January 5th.

The school has sent a letter to parents advising them of the exposure and saying Island Health has done contact tracing and the parents of all students affected have been contacted directly.

Students who are not identified during contact tracing as being potentially exposed to the virus carrier are expected to attend school as usual.

Last week, an exposure incident was reported at Chemainus Secondary School.