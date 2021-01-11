In a letter to nation members, Chief Mike Wyse has announced that eight people have fully recovered from COVID-19 within the Snuneymuxw First Nation.

There are 17 active cases in the community and Wyse said, “We must hold on tight to our community restrictions because these are helping slow the spread.”

“We have a distance to go yet and I know that our Nation will get there by moving forward cautiously and steadily,” added Wyse.

Those individuals and families who had to isolate will reintegrate into the community.

Shelter-in-place orders remain in place within Cowichan Tribes and the Malahat First Nation.