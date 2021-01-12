Sixty percent of Canadians are now willing to roll up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine.

A new public opinion survey by the Angus Reid Institute found that over a period of one month, the number of people saying they want the vaccine as soon as possible has increased by 12-percent.

A firm majority of 61-percent of British Columbians say they want to be vaccinated as soon as possible, while 28-percent say they want to get it eventually.

Just 8 percent of people in BC do not want the vaccine at all.

Concerns linger about side-effects and long-term implications, but most people are now confident the vaccines are safe.

The change means people are now growing impatient with the pace of vaccine roll-out.

More than half (52%) of the people polled say the time they have to wait is too long.

That number is slightly higher (55%) for men over the age of 55.

Ninety percent of people say they would prefer to get jabbed at a doctor’s office, but other popular locations are pharmacies (78%), mobile vaccinations sites (69%), hospitals (66%), and drive-thru sites (64%).