The provincial government has announced that a mobile BC Services Card is available to help you avoid the line-ups.

You must download the app and set up the mobile card before making online appointments.

Through the card, British Columbians can access government services online, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Additional services include:

Health Gateway, including COVID-19 test results as soon as they are available

StudentAidBC

Business registration

BC billing and payment services

Personal freedom of information requests

Employment and social development Canada’s My Service Canada Account (Old Age Security, Canada Pension Plan, Canada Pension Plan Disability, Employment Insurance and Canada Revenue Agency’s MyAccount where individuals can view and manage personal income tax and benefit information.

People can also call the Service BC provincial call centre, which provides support in 120 languages.

You are asked to call a Service BC centre if you have any of these symptoms:

Showing symptoms of COVID-19, including coughing, shortness of breath and fever

Have a sick family member or have been around someone who is sick, and/or

Have not yet completed the 14-day isolation period after travelling abroad

People can access the Service BC call centre from 7:30 – 5 pm (Pacific time), Monday to Friday (except statutory holidays).

Phone (toll free): 1-800-663-7867 (available in 120 languages)

SMS text: 604-660-6421 (English only)

Telephone device for the deaf: 711.

