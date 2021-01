Bottles of the COVID-19 Vaccine. Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash.

Help is on the way for Cowichan Tribes members who are 60 and older.

The First Nation has been in a lockdown due to a high number of COVID-19 cases, but the first six hundred doses of the vaccine are expected this week.

Shots are prioritized for elders and transportation to the health centre is available by calling 250-746-6184.