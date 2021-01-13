BC is sweetening the deal for companies buying vehicles that run on batteries or are powered by hydrogen.

Higher rebates through CleanBC are available through the Specialty Use Vehicle Incentive and Commercial Vehicle Pilot programs.

Thirty-one-Million dollars from BC’s economic recovery plan will be used to double rebates for medium and heavy-duty vehicles for businesses, local and regional governments, public sector organizations, and non-profits.

Purchasers of eligible vehicles will now have access to 33-percent of the cost, up to 100-thousand dollars for each one.

Also covered are medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, such as battery electric or hydrogen-fuelled passenger buses, airport and port service vehicles, and heavy-duty transport trucks.

The rebates also apply to smaller specialty-use vehicles such as motorcycles, cargo e-bikes, and low-speed utility trucks.

Tourism businesses, including restaurants, can get double the rebates for 66 percent on an eligible medium or heavy-duty vehicle for food delivery or shuttle buses up to 100-thousand dollars.

The province also says organizations in BC can apply to access $11-Million of support offered through the Commercial Vehicle Pilot program for unique or large deployments of medium and heavy-duty or very large electric vehicles, such as domestic air, marine, or rail transportation.

Applicants can apply for up to one-third of the total costs in rebates for vehicles and charging or refilling equipment.