Canada’s deliveries of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be lighter in the next few months.

Federal Minister Anita Anand said Pfizer’s expansion plans for its European manufacturing facility means fewer doses will be sent to provinces and territories.

Anand said the pharmaceutical company believes they will be able to catch up on planned deliveries by the end of March.

Although she says this is a temporary delay in vaccine shipments Anand did not say what effect this will have on the country’s short-term vaccination schedule.