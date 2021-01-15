Fire investigators are looking for the cause of a small fire at another school in the Cowichan Valley School District.

The communications manager for School District 79, Mike Russell says they got a call after 7 am this morning that there was a fire outside of École Mount Prevost.

He says firefighters quickly put out the fire, but classes have been canceled for the day at Mt Prevost.

Earlier this week, a small fire outside of Drinkwater Elementary filled the school with smoke, forcing the cancellations of all classes at the school on Monday.