Monday, Duncan City Council will decide on a Girl Guide Light Up request (8.1).

Girl Guides Canada sent a letter to council, requesting support for girl empowerment in BC, asking council to light up local landmarks in blue on February 22, in support of World Thinking Day.

That’s when girls and young women from 150 countries have the opportunity to speak out on issues that affect them.

There are 13 local Girl Guides groups in Duncan this year and “Our girls/volunteers light up their communities year-round through leadership, community service, and efforts to create a better world by girls,” said Diamond Isinger, Girl Guides of Canada Provincial Commissioner.

So, why is blue the colour of choice?

“Blue is the well-known of Girl Guides and girls/women in BC have worn their blue Girl Guides uniforms with pride for many generations,” said Isinger.

Guiding Lights Across British Columbia sees supporters light-up landmarks with blue lights on February 22nd.