If you’ve ever wanted a birds-eye view of the Cowichan Valley, this spring, you’ll get your wish.

The Malahat Skywalk is slated to open in a few months and will be 250 metres above sea level.

According to the Malahat Skywalk website, the experience is expected to take 90 minutes and offers views of Finlayson Arm, the Saanich Peninsula, Mount Baker, and Salt Spring Island.

Click here for more information.