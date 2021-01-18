The Town of Ladysmith is reviewing its Official Community Plan, which guides its decisions on things like land use and housing.

To help them out, Ladysmith council is inviting youth and business representatives to fill vacancies on the OCP Steering Committee.

This committee will help in guiding the review process by providing feedback to staff, consultants, and council.

The committee will meet no more than twice a month for 21 months.

