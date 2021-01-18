A private school in Duncan is being forced to close its classrooms for two weeks due to several exposures to COVID-19.

Duncan Christian School says that because of the exposures, a large number of staff members are affected, which makes it “difficult to function operationally.”

In response to the exposures, first reported last week, Duncan Christian School implemented precautions, including isolations, and will continue to work with Island Health teams.

The school will transition to at-home learning during the shutdown.

School administration says the closure is in effect for two weeks until the end of the day on Monday, February 1st.

Duncan Christian School has 370 students from kindergarten through to grade-12.