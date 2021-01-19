A Duncan restaurant has decided to voluntarily close until at least next Monday due to COVID19.

In a Facebook post, the Doghouse Restaurant revealed an employee has tested positive for the virus.

According to the Doghouse, it was a difficult but necessary decision.

“To continue being an industry leader in the Valley, it is a sacrifice we must make to remain transparent with the community and our staff to ensure their health and safety.”

Doghouse Management says it has been told the case is considered low risk and operations could continue, but the decision was made to temporarily close.