2021 BigLeaf Maple Syrup Festival Cancelled. Photo supplied by Three Point Creative.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of yet another community favourite.

The 14th Annual Maple Syrup Festival has been scrapped in an effort to keep BC Forest Discovery Centre staff, members, and the public safe.

In the past, this event had tapping demos, mini-workshops, live entertainment, and a syrup competition.

Last year, hobbyist syrup producers came to the event from Washington State, Oregon, and Wisconsin.

Special event and membership information is available here or by calling 250-715-1113 extension 23.