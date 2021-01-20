More parents in the Cowichan Valley School District are receiving letters from Island Health regarding a COVID-19 exposure.

The school involved in the latest incident is Alexander Elementary School on Beverly Street.

The dates of the exposure are January 13t, 14, and 15.

As in all school exposures, when students or staff are tested and found to have COVID-19, Island Health begins contact tracing and the parents of children affected are contacted directly.

The school also sends a letter to families and staff advising them of the exposure, but only the parents contacted individually need to keep their children home.

Other schools in the Cowichan District that have recently reported exposure events are Cowichan Secondary School, Quamichan Middle School, and Chemainus Secondary School.

Duncan Christian School has temporarily transitioned to at-home learning because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases.