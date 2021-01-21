Fresh off his nomination to run again in the next federal election, Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor is hosting a virtual town hall tonight (Thursday) on the Zoom platform.

MP Peter Julian and BC Nurses Union President Christine Sorenson will join MacGregor to discuss Bill C-213, Canada’s Pharmacare Act.

MacGregor said Canada has the dubious distinction as the only country in the world that doesn’t include medication in its universal health care system.

“To have pharmaceuticals excluded from that for all this time really is a head-scratcher,” said MacGregor. “We think it’s high-time to address this glaring hole. Canadians spend billions of dollars each year on their prescriptions and, for some people, it leads to very difficult decisions.”

According to an NDP release, those decisions include cutting pills in half, choosing between paying rent on time or filling prescriptions or going without the drugs they need entirely.

MacGregor said the Liberals promised to bring in Pharmacare back in 1997 and the New Democrats are taking action.

“My colleagues and I, through Peter Julian’s bill, are putting Liberal promises into NDP action, we have put this forward as one of our first bills that will come about for a vote in the House of Commons in the very near future to really put on the record where MP’s stand on this issue,” said MacGregor.

“Alistair MacGregor has been a strong advocate for universal pharmacare since he was first elected in Parliament,” stated MP Peter Julian. “I am thrilled he is organizing this virtual town hall on the importance of voting yes on the Canada Pharmacare Act, Bill C-213. Hundreds of Canadians die every year because of the absence of universal pharmacare. In the midst of this pandemic, it’s time that changed.”

“I am honoured to be hosting my NDP colleague, MP Peter Julian, to bring attention to his Canada Pharmacare Act, Bill C-213,” stated MacGregor. “I’m excited to meet with my constituents to hear what they have to say on this issue and ensure their voices are heard in Ottawa.”

The meeting starts at 6 tonight (Thursday). Click here for log-in information.