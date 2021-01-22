North Cowichan plans to apply for funding from upper levels of government to pay for the cost of replacing the roof of the Cowichan Aquatic Centre,

The municipality will ask for more than 1.6-Million dollars from the federal-provincial COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream.

The Cowichan Aquatic Centre roof was deemed to be nearing the end of its life in 2017.

At that time, it was recommended the roof be replaced within five years.

In December, North Cowichan staff determined the project could be eligible for one-hundred percent of the projected cost from higher levels of government during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, North Cowichan is adding three places where you can let your dog off its leash while taking it out for a walk.

They are Pender Road Stairs, Crofton Beach Park Foreshore, and Cook Street to Vista Grande Foreshore.

The seasonal off-leash areas are being opened up on a trial basis and can be used from now until June 16, and then after September 30.