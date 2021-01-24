Island Health has confirmed another positive COVID-19 test at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence long-term care home in Nanaimo.

Another staff member has tested positive and is isolating while Island Health is conducting contact tracing.

The outbreak is confined to two units on the first floor.

Seven residents and two staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus since the outbreak was declared.

More than four hundred COVID-19 tests have been conducted at the long-term care home.

The following steps continue as part of the outbreak response at the home:

COVID-positive residents have been isolated to their rooms;

The affected units have been isolated from the rest of the building;

Staff movement on the affected units is restricted;

All social visitation, admissions, and transfers have been stopped;

Enhanced cleaning protocols and use of personal protective equipment;

Island Health continues to have a presence at the home to support the outbreak response;

Staffing levels and supply of personal protective equipment are being closely monitored and Island Health is supporting where needed, to ensure safe resident care continues.

There has also been an exposure at Nanaimo Regional District Hospital.