There has been a COVID-19 exposure at Shawnigan Lake School.

According to Island Health, the exposure occurred between January 18th and 20th.

The VIHA website says that public health works directly with school staff to determine who was exposed and those identified as cases and close contacts will need to self-isolate.

If you haven’t been contacted by public health then your child did not have a high-risk exposure and can go to school, as long as they don’t have any symptoms.