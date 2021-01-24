Island Health is declaring a COVID-19 outbreak at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, as two staff members and one patient have tested positive for the virus.

The first staff member tested positive on January 19th, after they became symptomatic. In a news release, Island Health said it immediately implemented precautions, including contact tracing and enhanced cleaning.

Through testing of patients and staff who may have been exposed, one patient and one staff member tested positive.

The outbreak is contained to the east wing of the fourth floor.

Until further notice, no new admissions are allowed in the east wing and staff working on the unit won’t work other units.

No patient transfers to long-term care, assisted living facilities, or congregate settings will be permitted for patients on the fourth or fifth floors, or the rehab unit.

Sixty-three patients and 58 staff members have been tested for the virus and Island Health said enhanced surveillance testing continues.

For more information about the Coronavirus, click here.