The leader of the BC Green Party and two members of the provincial cabinet are adding their voices to the outcry over racist comments aimed at Indigenous communities grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Sonia Furstenau, Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin, and Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives Rachna Singh are jointly condemning the behaviour.

The three say they are “deeply concerned about recent reports coming from members of Cowichan Tribes and the mounting reports regarding anti-Indigenous racism from many other Indigenous communities throughout the province.”

In a joint statement, they praise Cowichan Tribes and the Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network for the response to the attacks.

They also say now is the time to come together, to support one another and to be kind to each other so we can all get through these difficult times safely and soundly.

Their joint statement goes on to say the disturbing examples related to COVID-19 cases in Indigenous communities and the recent report by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond into systemic racism in our health care system highlight the need to take an active role in stopping anti-Indigenous racism.

They call it an act of reconciliation in which every one of us as individuals has a clear and critical role.