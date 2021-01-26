Economic Development Cowichan, the Duncan Chamber of Commerce, and Synergy Foundation will host a virtual event on Thursday about how to develop a circular economy in the valley.

EDC Manager Barry O’Riordan says it’s a “new mindset for business which recognizes that for communities to thrive, business and the environment need to work in concert,” and seeks innovative ways of business growth that aligns with customer values.

A circular economy design out waste and pollution, keeping products and materials in use, and regenerating natural systems.

The forum will introduce the basics of the concept and how it can increase economic opportunity and resilience in Cowichan.

There will be examples of local and global businesses operating within the circular economy.

Jen Fraser of Synergy Foundation says a circular economy involves leveraging “innovation and technology of the new green economy era while drawing on inspiration from traditional and natural processes.”

The virtual lunch and learn event is on Thursday, January 28. It is free, but anyone interested in participating must pre-register at www.ecdevcowichan.com