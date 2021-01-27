Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour says the next few weeks will be critical in the First Nation’s fight against COVID-19.

He says members of the community and the Cowichan Valley must remain vigilant and respect Cowichan Tribes Shelter in Place order and follow all provincial guidelines.

Seymour’s comments come as Cowichan Tribes grieves the loss of one of its community to COVID-19.

He says the death of “any member of Cowichan Tribes is deeply felt by everyone in our community.”

Cheif Seymour is asking the media and public to give “the space and opportunity for the family and our community to grieve and support each other during this difficult time.”

Seymour emphasizes that the virus is found in every community and can infect anyone.

He says there is no place for racism and discrimination and we must work together to help each other through this unprecedented time.

The most recent update on Cowichan Tribes’ progress in dealing with the virus outbreak shows more than 70 percent of the 171 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.

The Shelter-in-Place order has been extended through February 5th.