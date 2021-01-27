This guy was definitely in the wrong place at the wrong time.

In this case, the wrong place was Vancouver Island.

The North Cowichan Duncan RCMP has arrested a 37-year old high priority offender in relation to more than 40 charges.

He was under a court order not to be on Vancouver Island.

Corporal Trevor March of the North Cowichan Duncan RCMP Street Crimes Unit says the man has a history of evading police.

Officers with the street crimes unit were able to identify him and time the arrest to ensure he could not escape.

Corporal March says they also collected “significant evidence to advance this investigation.”

He was in a stolen vehicle and carrying stolen items, including guitars and jewelry

In addition to 37 previous charges, the Vancouver Island man now faces charges of theft over five-thousand dollars, possession of stolen property, breach of release order, and being unlawfully in a dwelling house.

He remains in custody and will appear in court on February 2nd.