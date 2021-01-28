The Stz’uminus First Nation and Town of Ladysmith are jointly condemning an upwelling of racist comments as Indigenous communities face the spread of COVID-19.

In a joint statement, Stz’uminus Chief Roxanne Harris and Ladysmith Mayor Aaron Stone say they are saddened and frustrated to hear reports of racism in the community and are condemning discrimination at any place and at any time.

They say that over the years the two communities have worked hard to come together in the spirit of cooperation, healing, and working as one.

Stone and Harris say they do not want to see the comments and actions of a few people unravel the work of many others.