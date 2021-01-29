A woman walking her dog on a street in Duncan had a very unpleasant encounter with a young man in the early evening of January 24, 2021.

As they passed each other the young man reached out and touched her in an inappropriate way.

The sexual assault happened near the corner of Howard Avenue and Alexander Street in Duncan.

The woman reported the incident and the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP began to search the area for the young man.

Police say he was about 17-years old, with medium dark hair, and had a blue medical mask.

He was wearing black skinny pants and a black sweater with the hood pulled up.

The sweater had white writing on the front.

Police would like witnesses, anyone with information that can help the investigation, or people with surveillance or dashcam video from that area around 6:30 pm on January 24 to contact the North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP.