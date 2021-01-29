Another school in the Cowichan Valley School District is dealing with a COVID-19 exposure.

On its Facebook page, Lake Cowichan Secondary School has posted the letter parents of students, as well as the staff, received from Island Health advising them of the exposure dates: January 20, 21, 23, and 25, 2021.

Island Health reports contact tracing has been done to determine who needs to self-isolate for 14 days.

Unless told otherwise, parents are still expected to send their children to school.

There have been four other schools that recently reported exposures in School District 79 during the month of January, they are Alexander Elementary, Cowichan Secondary School, Quimichan Middle School, and Chemainus Secondary School.

Duncan Christian School has temporarily transitioned to at-home learning due to an outbreak of COVID-19 and an exposure has been reported at Shawnigan Lake School.