Health Canada says a decision on the use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine is coming in the next few days.

The vaccine had been under review by the federal government since the beginning of October.

This comes after the European Medicine Agency greenlit the use of the shot on adults across the European Union.

If authorized, this would be Canada’s third COVID-19 vaccine after the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses were given the all-clear in December.