The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the regional economy and the CVRD has launched a recovery dashboard.

The Cowichan Valley Regional District has launched the first in a series of quarterly dashboards, which will provide the necessary data to create effective recovery programs, with a regional focus.

“This series of quarterly dashboards will provide the data needed to make informed decisions and create effective recovery programs tailored to the needs of the Cowichan Valley,” said Barry O’Riordan, Manager of Economic Development Cowichan.

The pandemic has hit the local tourism sector hard, with several local events being cancelled over the last ten months. While employment levels across the island have rebounded, some residents are still struggling. Affordable housing and the overall real estate inventory remain issues.

The January 2021 dashboard was revealed on the 14th and reports on 13 indicators across five themes, which include the following:

Transportation

Building and real estate

Tourism

Business and employment

Social indicators

The next dashboard is expected in April.