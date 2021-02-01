Two high schools in the Cowichan Valley School District are now reporting another COVID-19 exposure in January.

Both Chemainus Secondary School and Cowichan Secondary have notified parents of the exposures, which happened late last month.

At both schools, the exposures happened on January 25, 26, 27, and 28, 2021.

Island Health says contact tracing has been done to identify the students and staff who need to isolate themselves for 14 days following the exposure dates.

A letter has been sent to all parents and staff, and Island Health is reminding families that it’s safe for their children to attend the school unless they were contacted individually and told otherwise.