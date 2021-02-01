Island Health is reporting that Crofton Elementary School had a confirmed COVID-19 exposure between January 25th and 27th.

Public Health works directly with school staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the Coronavirus and conduct contact and case management.

If you haven’t been contacted by Island Health, your child is not at-risk and can continue attending classes, assuming they don’t have any associated symptoms.

Other local exposure locations and dates:

Chemainus Secondary School – January 25, 26, 27, 28, 2021

Lake Cowichan School – January 20, 21, 22, 25, 2021

Shawnigan Lake School – January 18, 19, 20, 2021