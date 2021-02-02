Local municipalities and businesses looking to expand their fleets of electric vehicles now have access to new rebates.

They are coming through the province’s CleanBC’s Go Electric programs.

“We want to encourage more B.C. businesses, Indigenous Nations, municipalities and regional districts to make the switch to electric vehicles in their fleets,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

“The new rebates and other supports make it easier for fleet owners to install chargers on site and further our CleanBC goals, as well as the climate change targets of municipalities and businesses, by ensuring workers are behind the wheel of clean-energy vehicles.”

The program will give eligible businesses purchasing and installing level 2 charging stations a higher rebate of up to $4,000 per station.

It will also allow municipalities looking to add electric vehicles to their fleet the same $3,000 point-of-purchase vehicle rebates as the general public.

The announcement is good news for those looking to charge or even buy an electric vehicle of their own as the Regional District of Nanaimo, in partnership with 11 other local and regional governments is planning to install 28 new charging stations across Vancouver Island this year.

That includes ten in the Comox Valley.

In an email, the Comox Valley Regional District told our newsroom that it’s “definitely interested” in using the new rebate to add more electric vehicles to its fleet, which currently consists of one fully electric and two plug-in hybrid vehicles.

To learn more about the CleanBC’s Go Electric programs, visit the Government of British Columbia’s website.