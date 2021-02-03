The Cowichan Valley School District wants to hear from you as it plans a new three-year calendar for schools in the valley.

The Board is working on its school calendar for the 2021 to 2024 school years.

Board Chair Candace Spilsbury says the calendars guide overall planning for each school year and “are incredibly important documents.”

Spilsbury says they appreciate community feedback and encourage people to be heard through our survey.

The district is required to make the proposed school calendar available for public feedback at least one month before submitting it to the Ministry.

The proposed calendars, along with important dates, and a survey, can be found on the district’s website at www.sd79.bc.ca/calendarsurvey

The survey will be available until March 1, 2021.