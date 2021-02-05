Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

by Dione Wearmouth

Island Health’s COVID-19 case count continues to rise after seeing 28 new cases, boosting the region’s total to 1,755.

Breaking the active cases down by region, the most recent update shows 168 on the Central Island, 57 on the South Island, and nine on the North Island including Courtenay, Campbell River, and Port Hardy.

Across BC, 471 new cases were identified today, increasing the provincial total 69,176.

There are 4,423 active cases with 253 individuals currently hospitalized, 70 of whom are in ICU.

Currently, 6,886 people are under active public health monitoring and a further 62,567 people have recovered.

Six more people died in BC, as the province’s death toll is now 1,246.

To date, 149,564 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, 10,366 of which are second doses.

Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry recently implemented a Mandatory Mask Policy in all Middle and Secondary Schools and extended the current provincial social gathering restrictions indefinitely.

“Each holiday and occasion this month – Super Bowl, Lunar New Year, Family Day or Valentine’s Day – is an opportunity for us to either allow the virus to spread or to slow it down even more,” said Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown:

North +71 – (3,681)

Interior +56 – (6,569)

Van Coastal + 108 (16,047)

Fraser + 208 – (41,603)

Island : +28 – (1,779)