RCMP in Shawnigan Lake is investigating a vehicle fire.

The police say the incident took place early in the morning on February 7 at a home on Stonecrest Way.

An investigation by the force’s Forensic Identification Section revealed the Ford pick-up truck was deliberately set ablaze.

The Shawnigan Lake RCMP are asking that anyone with information or video or dashcam video that can help to contact them at 250-743-5514, or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).