February 11th is Moose Hide Campaign day across Canada.

The campaign was launched ten years ago to help end violence against Indigenous Women and Children.

To support this goal, 10-Million Moose Hides will be distributed across Canada.

The campaign organizers say Indigenous women are three times more likely than non-Indigenous women to face domestic violence or be killed by someone they know.

They encourage people across the country to speak out to end the violence by promoting gender equity, healthy relationships, and positive ideas of masculinity by speaking out against gender-based violence.

If you’d like to get a moose hide patch you can order on their website www.moosehidecampaign.ca.