North Cowichan is inviting people to help update the municipality’s emissions reduction plan by ranking options for reducing greenhouse gases.

It’s the latest step for North Cowichan’s Climate Action and Energy Plan, which was implemented in 2013.

In 2018, a grant of 78-thousand dollars to further the plan was received from the Canadian Federation of Municipalities.

In late 2019, work on identifying sources of emissions in the community began.

The input from that community engagement process and other project resources is now available to view on North Cowichan’s website.

In an online survey, residents will be asked to rank the options North Cowichan can use to reduce emissions and reach our reduction targets.

Mayor Al Siebring is “looking forward to receiving and considering valuable, informed input from residents on which actions they feel the Municipality should be prioritizing in the short and long-term to reduce emissions.”

The updated Climate Action and Energy Plan will build on options already in place to reduce emissions while utilizing recent developments in technology to ensure North Cowichan aligns with new global standards.