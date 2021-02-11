Crashes, slippery conditions closes section of Inland Island Highway
Image of snow sourced from Pexels.
The snow just isn’t letting up along eastern Vancouver Island, and it’s starting to cause some major issues for drivers.
The RCMP is reporting that the Inland Island Highway is closed between Cook Creek and Buckley Bay due to slippery conditions and vehicle crashes.
Police say you should avoid the area.
Meanwhile, there is still no snowfall warning from Environment Canada for places like Courtenay, Campbell River, and Nanaimo.
The forecast for Campbell River still calls for mainly cloudy with a 70 percent chance of flurries, changing to 30 percent chance of flurries near noon.
However, Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for:
- East Vancouver Island – Duncan to Nanaimo
- East Vancouver Island – Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay
It says there is “potential for significant snowfall expected late Friday night and Saturday.”