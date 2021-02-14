Nanaimo man wanted by RCMP
Photo provided by Comox Valley/Nanaimo RCMP
The Nanaimo RCMP are on the lookout for a wanted man.
Last month, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for 45-year old Peter Ludvigson, who might still be on Vancouver Island.
Police say he is approximately five-foot-eleven, with red hair and brown eyes.
He also has a tattoo of a devil and flames on his right forearm.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local RCMP detachment.
A photo of him can be found on our website.