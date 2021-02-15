Employees of two long term care homes in Nanaimo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Island Health has declared outbreaks at the Wexford Creek and Eden Gardens seniors care homes.

At each facility, one staff member has tested positive for the virus, but no residents are experiencing symptoms.

The employees are self-isolating at home and residents of the two facilities and their families are being notified.

Wexford Creek is owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living and Eden Gardens is owned and operated by the Nanaimo Travellers Lodge Society.

Admissions, transfers and visits have been stopped at both facilities.

Enhanced control measures are in place at both sites and Island Health is working with the management and staff of the homes to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Island Health says at Wexford Creek, all residents on the affected floor are being tested for COVID-19 and all staff who with the confirmed case are being tested.

At Eden Gardens, all staff and elders who participated in activities on specific days are being tested for COVID-19.

There will be twice a day screening for all residents and staff.