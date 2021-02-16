BC Housing is holding online neighbourhood engagement sessions this week on the supportive housing project coming to White Road in Duncan.

Two dialogue sessions are planned for noon today and in the early evening tomorrow.

There is also an online survey available until the 21st of the month.

These sessions are aimed at helping area residents discuss how the housing units can be integrated into the neighbourhood.

The 50 unit development will provide long-term rentals for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and in need of support with varying health and personal challenges.

The new building will be managed by three service providers.

Another supportive housing project is being built on Drinkwater Road in North Cowichan.

For more information and to find an email link to register for the online sessions you can visit www.letstalkhousingbc.ca/cowichan-valley-white-road.