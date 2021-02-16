The North Cowichan-Duncan RCMP is hoping witnesses can provide information that will help them determine how a man died on a road in Chemainus during the long weekend.

At about 7:30 pm on the evening of February 14th, police and emergency services were called to the 9900 block of Chemainus Road where a man has been found lying just off the road.

He appears to have been the victim of a hit and run.

Investigators are urging anyone with dashcam video or information that will help them determine what happened to come forward.

The RCMP says it is a busy section of the road and believes there was enough traffic for someone to have seen or heard something that will help the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.