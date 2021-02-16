Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry provided a COVID-19 update after the Family Day long weekend. (Supplied by the Province of British Columbia)

It appears that B.C. is flattening the second curve of COVID-19 infections.

In the report for the days over the long weekend, the average daily new case count was under 400 positive cases.

Vancouver Island saw lower case counts as well, averaging 14 new cases per day.

About 90 percent of the people diagnosed in B.C. since the start of the pandemic have recovered.

As well, 171,755 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C. so far, 22,914 of which are second doses.

“We are focused, really, on providing the second doses, particularly to those people who are at highest risk, which are our residents and seniors in long-term care,” said provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Meanwhile, Dr. Henry offered an update on the new COVID variants in B.C.

She said to date, 60 people in this province have been infected with “variants of concern.”

That includes 40 of the B117 variant associated with the UK, 19 people diagnosed with the B1351 variant associated with South Africa, and one person who has the B1525 variant that was first detected in Nigeria.

Over the past four days, there have been 1533 new cases, including six epi-liked cases for a total of 74,283 cases in B.C. to date.

There are 4,189 active cases. 231 people are hospitalized, 74 of whom are in ICU. 4,189 people are being actively monitored in self-isolation.

There have been 26 new deaths for a total of 1,314 COVID-19 related deaths in B.C.

New cases by region since last Friday:

Vancouver Coastal Health – 392

Fraser Health – 856

Vancouver Island – 58

Interior Health – 92

Northern Health – 135