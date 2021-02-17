Another employee of Real Canadian Superstore in Duncan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Loblaw Canada says the employee last worked at the story on February 12, 2021.

In early January, an employee of the Superstore in Duncan tested positive for the virus.

To protect their privacy, Loblaw will not release any personal information about the employees.

The company says when an employee tests positive for COVID-19, they work closely with public health to ensure notification of close contacts, as well as proper cleaning and sanitization of the stores.