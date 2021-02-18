A woman in Cobble Hill is looking at outfitting herself with some new high tech and getting some home renovations done after winning the lottery.

Angelle Fairall matched 6 of 7 numbers from the Lotto Max draw on December 18, 2020, winning $75,620.70.

She had purchased the ticket at Thrifty Foods on Mill Bay Road.

While checking her ticket online, Fairall says she “looked at it, then again, and again” and then went to tell her husband.

She says they were “both very excited!”

Fairall is considering the purchase of a new iPad with her prize money as well as using some of it for home renovations.