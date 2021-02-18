Cowichan Tribes has now extended its Shelter-in-Place Order for another two weeks.

It is in place until March 5th.

Cowichan Tribes says there have been new COVID-19 cases, with some people in the hospital, and new households affected.

In addition, two members of the First Nations’ community died on the weekend of complications related to the virus.

Three members of the community have died since the outbreak was declared,

Members of Cowichan Tribes are being urged to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols and to not visit other households, or leave home for non-essential reasons.

Members of the community are being told to get tested if symptoms appear.