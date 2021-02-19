The RCMP say a missing Sooke woman may be in the Lake Cowichan area.

Thirty-year old Jessica Nolter was last seen Thursday morning at 10:30 am and is believed to have been in the Youbou area at 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon.

The Sooke and Lake Cowichan RCMP have followed up several possible sightings of Nolter and have some leads, but have still been unable to locate her.

The Sooke RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating her.

She is caucasian, 5 feet, 8 inches in height, with shoulder length red hair and was wearing a black coat and black boots.

Nolter is believed to be driving a 2018 white Kia Rio, B.C. licence plate KH575A.

The Sooke RCMP wants anyone with information on her whereabouts to call them at 250-642-5241.